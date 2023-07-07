RICHLAND PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, July 7, 2023, officials of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a plane crash on Highway 80 near John H Hooks Jr. Memorial Airport. According to deputies, Louisiana State Police were called into the investigation to locate the plane.

Reports have confirmed that approximately two passengers were on the plane. As of now, no injuries or fatalities have been confirmed by authorities.

A reporter with KTVE is currently on the scene gathering more information about the incident. We will keep you up to date with the latest.