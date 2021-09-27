Pioneer Police Chief found dead in his squad car

PIONEER, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Chief of Police in Pioneer, Louisiana has died. We went to Pioneer today to find out what happened. According to investigators, they believe the Chief took his own life.

Authorities tell us they received a call on Monday, September 27, 2021, around 1:00 p.m. that shots were fired. We initially believed the Chief was shot during a routine traffic stop, but investigators on the scene say all evidence at this time shows the Chief died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.