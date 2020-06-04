Pineville Man Arrested for Distribution of Child Pornography

Rapides Parish– In March 2020, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) began an investigation into the distribution of child exploitation images via the internet. The images were determined to involve juveniles.

On June 4, 2020, LSP SVU, with the assistance of the FBI Alexandria Resident Office, executed a search warrant and determined that 36-year-old Ronnie Humphrey was responsible for the distribution of the child sex abuse images. Humphrey was arrested for distribution of pornography involving juveniles and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting http://lsp.org/ and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.

