Pineville couple faces multiple child rape, molestation charges

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) - A Pineville couple is under arrest after an investigation into years of sexual abuse.

Detectives determined that the victims between the ages of 11 and 17 were abused in several locations in Rapides Parish.

The victim is being care for at the Children's Advocacy Center.

During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspects as Edward Phillips, 49. and Kelly Phillips, 41.

On May 5th , 2018, Edward Wayne Phillips was arrested at the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was already incarcerated for a narcotics arrest on May 4.

Kelly Dianne Phillips had already fled to Texas.

On May 22, she was taken into custody by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies without incident and has been taken back to Rapides Parish.

Edward Wayne Phillips is being held on a $232,500.000 bond and Kelly Dianne Phillips is being held on a $525,000.000 bond.

Edward Phillips faces three counts of first degree rape, 10 counts sexual battery and 13 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile

Kelley Phillips, faces three counts of first degree rape, 10 counts sexual battery and 13 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Sheriff’s detectives say more charges are possible as their investigation continues.