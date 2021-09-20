PICNIC IN THE PARK: City of Monroe hosts picnic party for residents

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe has teamed up with Healthy Funroe to start a recurring series of fun events called “Picnic in the Park”.

According to the city, the first of many will take place Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Forsythe Park starting at 6:00 p.m. and ending at 8:00 p.m.

The city says food will be provided by Bahr Food Truck and music will be provided by Josh Madden and the Brockman Bus.

Even organizers say there will be family centered games and yoga.

The city says if there is rain, they will move the party to the Monroe Civic Center. The decision to move the event will be announced on the City of Monroe Facebook page. (For quick access to that page, click here.)