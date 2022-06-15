EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– It was a beautiful day for the United States Army as they celebrate two-hundred and forty years of service on Tuesday, June 14th.

A party was held at the Army Recruiting Center in El Dorado to honor those who served and also inform others in the community. Local members and recruits grilled free food for residents who came by in honor of the birthday.





The celebration made for a great opportunity to inform the community about the ins and outs of the recruitment process and what it takes to become a member of the army.

The United States Army is known as the strongest force in the world so remember to take this time to honor those who have served and are currently serving in the U.S. Army.