PHOTOS: High winds appear to contribute to a vehicle crash in Concordia Parish

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Emergency services in Concordia Parish were working a bad vehicle crash on Thursday morning and the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office says that high winds may have played a part in the wreck.

  • Courtesy: Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Courtesy: Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Courtesy: Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Courtesy: Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Courtesy: Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for prayers for the drivers of the vehicles and for the CPSO deputies, Concordia Firefighters, Ferriday/Vidalia police officers, and Curtis Wrecker employees working today.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories