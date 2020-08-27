CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Emergency services in Concordia Parish were working a bad vehicle crash on Thursday morning and the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office says that high winds may have played a part in the wreck.
The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for prayers for the drivers of the vehicles and for the CPSO deputies, Concordia Firefighters, Ferriday/Vidalia police officers, and Curtis Wrecker employees working today.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- PHOTOS: High winds appear to contribute to a vehicle crash in Concordia Parish
- Multiple roads closed in West Monroe due to storm damage
- Laura blasts Gulf Coast with wind, rain and wall of seawater
- Chemical leak reported near Lake Charles after Hurricane Laura
- Laura weakens to a Category 1 hurricane, aims for Arkansas