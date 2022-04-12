MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Philadelphia Word Center Church has announced two events during the Easter season. According to their Media Ministry Director, Tateisha Franklin Kirkendoff, the church is inviting people to attend their reenactment of “The Last Supper” on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. held in their life center located at 115 Arnold Drive.

The next event is the “Stations of the Cross” to be held on Good Friday, April 15, at 3:00 p.m., also in their life center.

The church would like to spread a positive message to their community. For questions call (318)-762-9139 or email PhiladelphiaWordCenterChurch@gmail.com.

Reverend Dr. Alfred Mack is the pastor. The church, “hopes you can bless them with you presence.”