Philadelphia Word Center Church is hosting their annual live drama “Stations Of The Cross” on the levee this Friday

Monroe, La. — The public is invited to Philadelphia Word Center Church as they host their annual live drama “Stations Of The Cross” this Friday.

The event will be held outdoors on the levee at 115 Arnold Drive in Monroe at 3:00 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

The public couldn’t be invited last year due to Covid-19, so different churches in the area have come together to join them this year, including New Antioch Baptist and True Vine Baptist.

Refreshments will be offered free of charge and the public is asked to please mask up and be mindful of others.

For more information, you can contact Tateisha Kirkendoff at (318) 331-0623 or through email at philadelphiawordcenterchurch@gmail.com