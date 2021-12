EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — An El Dorado woman’s heartwarming story about how her cat changed her life wins a local shelter a big donation.

Rachel Obson says her cat named Tordy would constantly “make biscuits” on her neck, it turns out she had a heart condition and Tordy’s pawing helped get her heart back in rhythm. Obson shared her story in the Petco Love Contest and won a thousand dollars for the Union County Animal Protection Society.

She adopted Tordy from that shelter.