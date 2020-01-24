Pedestrian struck in Grambling, authorities investigating

GRAMBLING, La. – (1/24/20) Authorities say there was a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Grambling, La.

Thursday morning, authorities received a call in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in the 7100 block of US Highway 80.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly told authorities she was traveling west bound on US Hwy 80 when she hit a pedestrian riding a skateboard in her lane of travel. The skateboarder hit the left front corner of the vehicle.

Authorities identified the skateboarder as Marcell C. Lewis Jr. of Little Rock, Arkanas who is a current student at Grambling State University.

Officials say Lewis was transported to the Northern Louisiana Medical Center in Ruston where he was stabilized and immediately trasnferred to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Investigators say they are still working to piece together all of the events. Evidence at the scene suggests that Lewis was traveling west near the centerline of the road on his skateboard where he was struck by the westbound vehicle just after dark.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle has been charged with any violations in the crash at this time.

