Pedestrian killed in Natchitoches Parish crash

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

According to Troopers, they were called to a wreck on Thursday, April 22, at around 3:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 71 in Campti, Louisiana. Troopers say the crash killed 18-year-old Amari D. Clark, of Natchitoches.

Investigators say their initial findings say a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was driving north on U.S. 71 with a trailer. While the driver was headed north, Clark is believed to be walking on the southbound shoulder. Troopers believe that Clark crossed the highway as the Silverado was approaching and when the truck passed Clark tried to cross the road again and was hit by the trailer being pulled by the Silverado.

Police say Clark was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Silverado was not injured in the crash. Investigators do not believe the driver was impaired, but they still conducted a routine toxicology test that has been submitted for analysis.

Troopers say this crash is still under investigation.