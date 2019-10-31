Pedestrian hit by Monroe Police officer’s vehicle overnight, suffered minor injuries

MONROE, La. — A pedestrian was struck by a Monroe Police officer’s vehicle last night.

According to Monroe Police, the accident happened just before 10 PM at the intersection of South 24th Street and Wood Street.

Police say the officer involved noticed a man walking on the side of the road and attempted to drive around him. They say that was when, for unknown reasons, the man moved closer to the police unit and was struck on the elbow by the side mirror.

The man received minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.