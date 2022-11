MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Pecanland Mall invites the community to participate in Stuff a Bus 2022. The goal is to stuff a bus with toys, gift cards, clothing, and other necessities to give to the local children in need.

Photo courtesy of Pecanland Mall

Residents can begin bringing donations on November 30, and the event will conclude on December 2. Stuff a Bus will take place at the Pecanland Mall, and the bus will be located near Belk in the parking lot.