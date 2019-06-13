Peach Festival set for June 21st Video

RUSTON, La - RUSTON, La. (6/12/19)- Ruston's Peach Festival is a cultural tradition dating back all the way to 1951.

This year the festival will feature music, arts and crafts, floats, shops, restaurants and much more.

The festival is set to kick off June 21st in downtown Ruston.

Mayor Ronny Walker encourages folks to come out despite the storm damage and continue cleanup.

"The biggest deal is their still a lot of debris but most of it is not in the affected area of downtown, so I don't see it being a big problem they may be some parking areas around the city that used to be used that might have some debris, yet the debris removal is going really well," said Mayor Walker.

If you like to know more information on admissions and scheduling, go to https://www.louisianapeachfestival.org/.