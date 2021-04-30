Peaceful protest over release of body cam footage held at Monroe City Hall

MONROE, La. — Friends and family of a local man who died in police custody earlier this month held a peaceful protest at Monroe City Hall on Friday.

The friends and family of David Harris, the man who died in the custody of Monroe Police in April, met on the steps of Monroe City Hall to demand the release of bodycam footage of the incident.

“I want to know what happened to my father,” says David Ruff, the son of David Harris. “I had some sleepless nights but God had the last say and the last answer.”

Monroe Police first reported the death of Harris in their custody on April 3, 2021. The North Louisiana Sheriff’s Investigative Unit is currently investigating Harris’ death.

Local attorney Carol Powell Lexing said at the protest, “We don’t really know what law enforcement is handling this particular case, because they have not been transparent with us. They have not been forthright and forthcoming with at least allowing the family to sit down with them to find out what happened to David Harris.”

KTVE/KARD has not received any comments from police officials about details of the case, but they say that this is still an ongoing investigation. Friends and family of David Harris say they will continue to fight until they get justice.