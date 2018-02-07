Pay It Forward; Jackson’s Hope Foundation

At only 7 years old , part of little Jackson Tichenor’s life already extends beyond just himself

“Seven years ago, we were blessed with Jackson; our special needs little boy,” says Jackie Tichenor. “We quickly found out as we walked this road of special needs parenting, how expensive it is to travel, to go out of town and there are no children’s hospitals any where here locally.”

Jackie’s says her son Jackson has Coffin Siris Syndrome; a rare genetic condition.

He was diagnosis several years ago. Afterward Jackie, her family and her friends started the Jackson’s Hope Foundation.

“What we do with our organization is we award families $250 gift cards to go toward hotel stays, gas for their vehicles, food while they travel, just so that no person has to choose between work and their child receiving the medical care they need,” Jackie says.

In 2017 alone the non-profit helped more than 20 local families.

A special donation Wednesday from Hogan Insurance, Twin City Outdoor, the Hixon Family and Hixon Ford helps to continue that mission for 2018.

The Jackson’s Hope Foundation truly demonstrates best what it mean’s to pay it forward.

“To help people in our very own community, in our very own backyard it’s just huge and to know that Jackson’s Hope is chosen is an honor,” says Jackie.

To learn more about the Jackson’s Hope Foundation click here.

