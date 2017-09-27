Pay it Forward: giving to Puerto Rico through Monroe’s Salvation Army

The Monroe Salvation Army is the recipient of $500, thanks to Hixson Ford and Twin City Outdoors.

“It was outstanding,” said Salvation Army Monroe Corps Officer Sergeant Jerry Casey. “I was really glad they decided to go through the Salvation Army.”

But the money won’t be staying here.

Instead, Casey says it will go to Puerto Rico, to help with their recovery from the devastation brought by Hurricane Maria.

“We are there on the ground and we are no going anywhere until this mission is done,” said Casey.

Puerto Rico is in desperate need of help right now.

Something we in the Twin Cities experienced after 2016’s Thousand Year Flood…and possibly the reason why our Salvation Army branch has been so busy in the last few weeks.

“Once you feel the actual impact of a storm, you can feel the pain and the suffering of others,” said Casey. “This community has real stepped up to the plate. My phone has not stopped ringing about ‘what can we do to help’, ‘where can we drop off stuff’, ‘where can we send it.'”

While our community has done an outstanding job of giving, there’s always room for more. Casey assured me every cent donated to the Salvation Army will go towards recovery efforts.

“One hundred percent of this money goes to the flood victims,” Casey said. “There are no administrative fees whatsoever. We deduct nothing. We give one hundred percent of this money to the survivors of these storms to help them rebuild faith, rebuild strength, and just give them some hope.”

If you’d like to help, you can text “STORM” to 51555, or click here.