Pay it Forward for April 14th

In this week’s pay it forward story, West Monroe resident, Diane Brister was the first to say,

“I want to pay it forward!”

With a selfless spirit, Brister immediately knew who she wanted to give 300 dollars to donated from the Northeast Louisiana Cancer Institute.

“Immediately I thought about my friends daughter. She has had a really hard time with the flood issue and they could really use the money”, says Diane Brister / Paying it Forward.

Jamie Holman is still recovering from last months historic floods forcing her and her family to evacuate their home.

“She has kids. They really need help. I’ve been up close and personal with all the traumatic experiences that they’ve had with the flood so it makes my heart feel good to be able to do this for her and her family,” says Brister.

So with only an hour to spare we head over to Sterlington Memorial Library to give Holman some unexpected good news.

With tears in her eyes, Holman was nothing short of surprised.

Holman says this has been a tough time for her family.

They are in the process of repairing their home after losing everything to flood damage.

“We didn’t have flood insurance, as so many other people, and this will help tremendously,” says Jamie Holman / Pay it Forward Recipient.

Overwhelmed with emotion, she says the love and support of the community has helped her get through these hard times.

“Very grateful. Through this flood I have experienced so much giving through the community and friends and I’m just kind of overwhelmed right now,” says Holman.

Usually the one to pay it forward, she says receiving a helping hand couldn’t of come at a better time.

“I’m a pay it forward kind of person so being on the receiving end is kind nice,” says Holman.