PAWS NELA suspends spay and neuter program until 2021

OUACHITA PARISH, La (06/22/20) — PAWS of Northeast Louisiana serves the community with a variety of programs and since 2003, they’ve offered a spay and neuter program to help families in the area.

“Our goal with that is to spay and neuter as many pets as we can to just prevent that next generation from ever being conceived, from ever going into a shelter, from ever going to the street,” said Staci Choate, Spay/Neuter Director for PAWS NELA.

But as COVID-19 impacted businesses, money became tight and paws had no choice but to suspend the program.

“Our fundraising had to stop basically. Even grants where we had gotten them in previous years, those companies were also hit by COVID, so they were no longer able to fund those grants either. So over the last three months or so we’ve basically brought in no money,” said Choate.

The goal is to bring back the spay and neuter program in January of 2021.

“We do around 1600 surgeries a year, every year. That equates to about $100,000 a year of spending out that we’ve fundraised for and gotten grants for,” said Choate.

PAWS’ program is working to help all communities in Northeast Louisiana and they hope the program will continue to be offered in future years.

“With the number that we have spayed and neutered, we’ve prevented over one million pets from being born, so that’s a million animals that may not end up in a shelter or may not end up on the street and we know again from statistics that only one in ten pets ever finds a forever home,” said Choate.

PAWS is still offering their shelter pet rescue, tag your pet, and education pet therapy programs as safely as they can.

PAWS is also sharing tips for spending 4th of July with a pet. Choate has a list of some of the important tips to follow.

Check the fence for any holes or escape routes

Take good photos of your pet just in case you need to file a lost pet

Dogs can hear fireworks louder than humans, so it’s important to throw on some music or turn on the TV to drown out the sound if your pet will be at home

Make sure they’re wearing the right tag so if they get lost, someone knows where to return the pet

If you would like to be part of the fundraiser for PAWS NELA, the link for their Facebook page is here.