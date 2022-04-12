MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe City Council meeting was held Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in their chambers. The city council had several items on their agenda, but only one lead to passionate discussion.

The hotly contested item on the agenda was the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the city and the Local 2388 Labor Union. When the agenda item came up, many people from the audience stood up in line to voice their opinions. One union member asked to have the discussion tabled while others expressed their displeasure and confusion over a raise that may have only been worth 15 cents or 5% for some workers.

The city also decided to enter an agreement with the Louisiana Department of Treasury for the Southside Economic Development District. The city also agreed to adopt an ordinance to bring a pipeline above ground and create an easement with Atmos Energy.