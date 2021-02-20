Partial Boil Advisory: Walnut Bayou Water System

The Walnut Bayou Water System is issuing a partial boil advisory effective immediately.

The following locations are under this advisory:

  • 646-668 Verhagen Road
  • 104-119 Homestead Road
  • 206-1479 HWY 65 South
  • 112 Wallace Road
  • 150 Sharkey Road
  • 149 Kinderhook
  • 126-142 Bolton Road
  • 1570 Ft. Morgan Drive
  • 113-130 Hoss Smith Road
  • 120 Bowling Drive
  • 112 South Bend Road
  • 163 Grady Road
  • 617 Hammond Road
  • 3940 Hwy 603
  • Sharkey Road
  • Petrus Farm Road
  • Wilhite Road
  • Hunters Bend Road
  • Thames Road
  • Thompson Road

This advisory will remain in effect until rescinded.

We will update this article as we receive additional information.

