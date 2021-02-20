Partial Boil Advisory: Walnut Bayou Water System

The Walnut Bayou Water System is issuing a partial boil advisory effective immediately.
The following locations are under this advisory:
- 646-668 Verhagen Road
- 104-119 Homestead Road
- 206-1479 HWY 65 South
- 112 Wallace Road
- 150 Sharkey Road
- 149 Kinderhook
- 126-142 Bolton Road
- 1570 Ft. Morgan Drive
- 113-130 Hoss Smith Road
- 120 Bowling Drive
- 112 South Bend Road
- 163 Grady Road
- 617 Hammond Road
- 3940 Hwy 603
- Sharkey Road
- Petrus Farm Road
- Wilhite Road
- Hunters Bend Road
- Thames Road
- Thompson Road
This advisory will remain in effect until rescinded.
We will update this article as we receive additional information.