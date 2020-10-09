Partial boil advisory issued for theBlack River Water System

According to the Black River Water System, they’re issuing a partial boil advisory.
This advisory is for the whole Larto end of the water system.
This will start at 8138 Hwy 3102 and end on 1800 Larto Bridge rd.
This advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded.
