Partial boil advisory issued for River Road Water Works customers

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — River Road Water Works has issued a partial boil advisory effective immediately and will remain until rescinded.

According to the company if you live on Highway 583 between Highway 80 and Temple Road. If you live in this area you are asked to boil your water for at least one full minute before consuming it.

The water company says this is due to an interruption of service while a water main was being repaired.