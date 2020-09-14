Partial Boil Advisory issued for Hammock Water System

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Hammock Water System is issuing a partial Boil advisory affecting North Boswell Rd. and Nichols Rd due to low pressure.
If you live in the affected areas, you are advised to boil your water for at least one full minute before consuming it.
