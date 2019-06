(6/28/19) BASTROP, La. — The Beekman Water System has issued a partial boil advisory for some of their customers.

Beginning at Crossett Road, customers who live off of Highway 425 and Bonner Ferry Road are under this boil advisory.

A road crew hit a water line while installing a culvert. Repairs have been made to the water line and water is currently restored.

Officials urge all affected customers to boil their water for one full minute before use.