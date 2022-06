(Stacker) — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska and Utah, to 5.3% in New Mexico and 5.8% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of parishes with the highest unemployment rate in Louisiana using data from the BLS. Parishes are ranked by unemployment rate in April 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

50. Beauregard Parish

Current unemployment rate: 2.65%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -1.6% Total labor force: 15,112 (401 unemployed)

49. Lafayette Parish

Current unemployment rate: 2.72%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -2.1% Total labor force: 118,035 (3,209 unemployed)

48. East Feliciana Parish

Current unemployment rate: 2.81%

— 1 month change: -0.4% — 1 year change: -2.0% Total labor force: 7,805 (219 unemployed)

47. Lafourche Parish

Current unemployment rate: 2.83%

— 1 month change: -0.4% — 1 year change: -1.7% Total labor force: 40,687 (1,152 unemployed)

46. West Baton Rouge Parish

Current unemployment rate: 2.94%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -2.4% Total labor force: 13,813 (406 unemployed)

45. Jefferson Davis Parish

Current unemployment rate: 2.98%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -2.2% Total labor force: 12,873 (384 unemployed)

44. Natchitoches Parish

Current unemployment rate: 2.98%

— 1 month change: -0.2% — 1 year change: -1.5% Total labor force: 16,786 (501 unemployed)

43. Vernon Parish

Current unemployment rate: 3.03%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -1.3% Total labor force: 15,849 (481 unemployed)

42. St. Charles Parish

Current unemployment rate: 3.04%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -2.1% Total labor force: 24,804 (754 unemployed)

41. Acadia Parish

Current unemployment rate: 3.04%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -2.2% Total labor force: 24,261 (738 unemployed)

40. Caldwell Parish

Current unemployment rate: 3.11%

— 1 month change: -0.2% — 1 year change: -1.6% Total labor force: 3,701 (115 unemployed)

39. Union Parish

Current unemployment rate: 3.11%

— 1 month change: -0.4% — 1 year change: -1.8% Total labor force: 9,088 (283 unemployed)

38. Vermilion Parish

Current unemployment rate: 3.12%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -2.3% Total labor force: 24,508 (764 unemployed)

37. Claiborne Parish

Current unemployment rate: 3.13%

— 1 month change: -0.4% — 1 year change: -1.8% Total labor force: 5,400 (169 unemployed)

36. DeSoto Parish

Current unemployment rate: 3.17%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -1.9% Total labor force: 11,054 (350 unemployed)

35. Winn Parish

Current unemployment rate: 3.19%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -1.8% Total labor force: 4,641 (148 unemployed)

34. Ouachita Parish

Current unemployment rate: 3.29%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -2.1% Total labor force: 69,458 (2,283 unemployed)

33. East Baton Rouge Parish

Current unemployment rate: 3.34%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -2.3% Total labor force: 230,904 (7,720 unemployed)

32. Catahoula Parish

Current unemployment rate: 3.38%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -2.1% Total labor force: 3,522 (119 unemployed)

31. Richland Parish

Current unemployment rate: 3.41%

— 1 month change: -0.4% — 1 year change: -1.9% Total labor force: 8,333 (284 unemployed)

30. Calcasieu Parish

Current unemployment rate: 3.42%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -2.8% Total labor force: 99,288 (3,395 unemployed)

29. St. Martin Parish

Current unemployment rate: 3.46%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -2.7% Total labor force: 22,433 (776 unemployed)

28. Avoyelles Parish

Current unemployment rate: 3.49%

— 1 month change: -0.2% — 1 year change: -1.8% Total labor force: 14,685 (513 unemployed)

27. Webster Parish

Current unemployment rate: 3.50%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -2.2% Total labor force: 14,339 (502 unemployed)

26. Allen Parish

Current unemployment rate: 3.63%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -2.5% Total labor force: 8,298 (301 unemployed)

25. Evangeline Parish

Current unemployment rate: 3.66%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -1.7% Total labor force: 12,090 (443 unemployed)

24. Terrebonne Parish

Current unemployment rate: 3.70%

— 1 month change: -0.4% — 1 year change: -1.9% Total labor force: 44,961 (1,665 unemployed)

23. Pointe Coupee Parish

Current unemployment rate: 3.72%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -2.2% Total labor force: 9,772 (364 unemployed)

22. Bienville Parish

Current unemployment rate: 3.82%

— 1 month change: -0.2% — 1 year change: -2.2% Total labor force: 5,309 (203 unemployed)

21. Jefferson Parish

Current unemployment rate: 3.83%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -2.7% Total labor force: 211,687 (8,107 unemployed)

20. Washington Parish

Current unemployment rate: 3.85%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -2.2% Total labor force: 16,891 (651 unemployed)

19. Concordia Parish

Current unemployment rate: 4.08%

— 1 month change: -0.4% — 1 year change: -1.8% Total labor force: 7,017 (286 unemployed)

18. Franklin Parish

Current unemployment rate: 4.11%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -1.8% Total labor force: 7,550 (310 unemployed)

17. Caddo Parish

Current unemployment rate: 4.14%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -2.5% Total labor force: 103,702 (4,292 unemployed)

16. Tangipahoa Parish

Current unemployment rate: 4.29%

— 1 month change: -0.4% — 1 year change: -2.3% Total labor force: 56,805 (2,435 unemployed)

15. St. Landry Parish

Current unemployment rate: 4.36%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -2.1% Total labor force: 32,321 (1,408 unemployed)

14. Tensas Parish

Current unemployment rate: 4.41%

— 1 month change: -0.2% — 1 year change: -1.3% Total labor force: 1,362 (60 unemployed)

13. St. Bernard Parish

Current unemployment rate: 4.46%

— 1 month change: -0.4% — 1 year change: -3.0% Total labor force: 20,222 (901 unemployed)

12. Iberia Parish

Current unemployment rate: 4.51%

— 1 month change: -0.4% — 1 year change: -2.9% Total labor force: 28,321 (1,276 unemployed)

11. West Carroll Parish

Current unemployment rate: 4.55%

— 1 month change: -0.7% — 1 year change: -1.9% Total labor force: 3,603 (164 unemployed)

10. St. Mary Parish

Current unemployment rate: 4.66%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -2.7% Total labor force: 19,244 (896 unemployed)

9. Madison Parish

Current unemployment rate: 4.75%

— 1 month change: -0.3% — 1 year change: -1.9% Total labor force: 3,496 (166 unemployed)

8. St. James Parish

Current unemployment rate: 4.94%

— 1 month change: -0.5% — 1 year change: -2.8% Total labor force: 8,973 (443 unemployed)

7. Iberville Parish

Current unemployment rate: 5.00%

— 1 month change: -0.4% — 1 year change: -2.6% Total labor force: 13,886 (694 unemployed)

6. Assumption Parish

Current unemployment rate: 5.02%

— 1 month change: -0.4% — 1 year change: -2.5% Total labor force: 8,698 (437 unemployed)

5. New Orleans

Current unemployment rate: 5.46%

— 1 month change: -0.4% — 1 year change: -3.9% Total labor force: 179,065 (9,783 unemployed)

4. Morehouse Parish

Current unemployment rate: 5.50%

— 1 month change: -0.6% — 1 year change: -2.0% Total labor force: 10,111 (556 unemployed)

3. St. John the Baptist Parish

Current unemployment rate: 5.90%

— 1 month change: -0.5% — 1 year change: -2.9% Total labor force: 19,330 (1,141 unemployed)

2. St. Helena Parish

Current unemployment rate: 6.01%

— 1 month change: -0.6% — 1 year change: -3.8% Total labor force: 4,277 (257 unemployed)

1. East Carroll Parish

Current unemployment rate: 7.35%

— 1 month change: -0.8% — 1 year change: -2.5% Total labor force: 1,715 (126 unemployed)

Article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/?ref=chooser-v1