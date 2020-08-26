Parish & City leaders encourage drainage preparations for residents

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As Northeast Louisiana looks to prepare for Laura’s arrival, local leaders are hoping you can help avoid flooding.

They’re asking that your clear debris from your ditches, yards, and drainages. This is to allow water to flow properly and avoid stopping up.

Although only a couple of inches of rain is expected, anything can happen so leaders are asking for your help.

The Department of Public Works says we are in good shape with the Ouachita River being low and with us only seeing about an inch of rainfall in August.