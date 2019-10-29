Parents speak out after new changes could come to Pinecrest School

OUACHITA PARISH, La (10/28/19) — Pinecrest elementary is thinking about moving its middle school portion of the school. Tonight the school board held a meeting to help parents better understand the plan.

Pinecrest elementary and middle school has been in the same location for about 60 years. Some parents even moved to the area just so their kids could attend Pinecrest.

About a year ago, students started hearing rumors about the middle school moving to Woodlawn; A school six miles away. When parents heard about the move, they weren’t happy.

“I don’t want my son being transitioned into Woodlawn. He’s very happy where he is. He has the best teachers,” Jasmine Leonard, Parent.

Superintendent Don Coker says the potential move would help the students for high school.

“Folks this is about opportunities. We want the very best opportunities for your student. It’s only fair for them to have that same opportunity. That’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to give them that equal playing field that everybody else has,” said Superintendent Don Coker.

The school board says Woodlawn has 12 high school credit classes while pinecrest only offers three. The school also has more electives which the board says results in better preparation for high school.

“He has the best teachers that you could ever even hope to get in the classroom. And when I say the best teachers, they care about his emotions, they care about his academics, they care about if he ate or not. They care,” said Leonard.

Parents believe this is the beginning of the end — if the middle school moves, they’re afraid Pinecrest will close indefinitely.

The school is planning to discuss the potential move at a public meeting in November.

There is currently no official decision on whether middle school students will stay at pinecrest or go to Woodlawn.