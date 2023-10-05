MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 12, 2023, Paramount Healthcare Consultants will host a Senior Olympics that will take place at the Monroe Civic Center from 9 AM to 2:30 PM.
A Circut Act will also take place from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM.
by: Latrisha Parker
Posted:
Updated:
by: Latrisha Parker
Posted:
Updated:
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 12, 2023, Paramount Healthcare Consultants will host a Senior Olympics that will take place at the Monroe Civic Center from 9 AM to 2:30 PM.
A Circut Act will also take place from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM.