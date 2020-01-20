Parade through Monroe held to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

MONROE, La. — The streets of Monroe were filled with celebration on Monday morning as the community came together to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Crowds braved a cold morning as participants from collegiate service groups to the NAACP marched from Charles Johnson Park to Wossman High School.

This is the 36th year the city has honored Dr. King with a parade, an occasion Monroe began celebrating long before it became a national holiday.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.