Pandemic Financial Assistance: Where to get help

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — If COVID-19 has impacted your bottom line, there are several assistance programs from the government and non-profit programs to help you get back on your feet.

If you need help paying your rent in the city of Monroe you can talk with the City of Monroe Rental Assistance, you will find their contact information by clicking here.

If you are a business, especially a small business who closed their doors during the pandemic or you are now struggling to stay open, you may be eligible for a $15,000 Business Grant. Get more information by clicking here. (This is a perfect grant for small businesses that only have one employee, that could be just the owner.)

There is also an assistance program to help keep your lights on and your water running. Ouachita Multi-Purpose Community Action Program helps people with Utility Assistance, you can get more information by clicking here. This assistance program has been around for a while, but gained traction during the COVID-19 Pandemic, they will also help if Hurricane Laura has caused some financial strain.