Catahoula Parish business owner offering cash reward for information on dead deer

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. – (9/25/19) A $1500.00 cash reward has been offered by the property owner of Norris Springs Lodge for the arrest of the individual or individuals that killed a deer and left it.

Authorities say the deer’s head was cut off and the meat was left to ruin.

Please contact the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-744-5411 and speak with Detective Ben Adams if you have any information that could lead to the arrest of the culprit.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.