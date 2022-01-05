Owner of local pharmacy Aron’s Pharmacy has died

Aron’s Pharmacy and Grill at the corner of 18th and Roselawn Monroe, Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s a sad day in the ArkLaMiss, as the employees and customers mourn the passing of the owner of Aron’s Pharmacy.

According to the obituary on Mulhearn’s Funeral Home website, services will be held for Mr. Carl W. Aron on Friday January 7, 2022. The service will start at 11:00 a.m. at Temple B’Nai Israel with Rabbi Judy Ginsburgh and Rabbi Jana DeBendetti officiating.

Mulhearn’s also says the grave side service will be at the Jewish Cemetery in Monroe. There will be a visitation on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe.

Carl Aron was 82-years-old.

