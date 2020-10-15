Overturned vehicle on I-20 East right before Garrett Road exit

UPDATE: There are no injuries to report, but one lane of traffic is being blocked off to deal with the vehicle itself.

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) (10/15/20)— There is an overturned vehicle on I-20 eastbound just before the Garrett Road exit in Monroe.

This may be causing traffic jams and delays. No further information is available at this time, but this is an ongoing story and we will keep you updated.

