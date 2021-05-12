Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport to host 11th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll event to support homeless veterans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center (OBVAMC) will be hosting the 11th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll event.

According to a release issued by OBVAMC, the event will take place on Wednesday, May 19, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with the official ceremony starting at noon.

The VA2K Walk and Roll is to support homeless veterans and encourage overall healthy activity. VA employees, along with Veterans and other community members will be collecting donated items as well as promoting good health and exercise.

Donations can be dropped off on-site during the noon ceremony or online. To donate online, click here. Be sure to include the VA Homeless Program as the purpose.