Overnight drug bust lands two Monroe men in jail

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday August 9 shortly after 11 a.m., deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office SCAT team conducted a search warrant at a home on Rayfield Lane which led to the arrest of two Monroe men.

When deputies arrived at the home, they located 48-year-old Anthony Flintroy, and 45-year-old Brandon Flintroy. Deputies then located approximately 100 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 90 grams of marijuana, 5 Alprazolam tablets, a glass vial with .25 ounces of PCP, 1 gram of THC edibles and a digital scale.

In addition to the drugs that were seized, deputies also discovered a Taurus 9mm handgun and a Mossberg .410 gauge bolt action shotgun with the barrel sawed off shorter than 18 inches and missing a serial number.

Both Anthony and Brandon denied any ownership of the drugs and firearms located in the home. Both of them also are currently on probation which prohibits them from owning or possessing a firearm.

Anthony and Brandon Flintroy were both arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Anthony Flintroy –

Possession of CDS-II (two counts)

Possession with intent to distribute CDS-I

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Illegal carrying weapon (presence of narcotics)

Possession of modified weapons

Violation of Protective Order

Possession of Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Possession of CDS-IV

Possession with intent to distribute CDS-II

Brandon Flintroy –