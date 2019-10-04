Over 90 seniors compete in Olympic style games in Bastrop

BASTROP, La (10/04/19) — The seniors were entered in the races and were competing to win bronze, silver, and gold medals.

There were a variety of sports to compete in. Basketball, horseshoes, and a bean bag toss were some of the events.

Family and friends were invited to attend the races and cheer for their favorite athlete.

The winner of the wheelchair race says she trained for weeks leading up to the competition.

“Oh, I’m real excited. I never win anything. You know at the nursing home. Up and down the halls I did train. It paid off, it paid off, I get a gold medal,” said Linda Westcott, Resident at Cherry Ridge Bastrop.

This is the third year Delta Health Management and the nursing homes have worked together to put on this event.

The seven nursing homes involved look forward to growing more next year and even possibly moving to a larger event space.