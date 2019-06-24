Storm Damage: Tree falls on woman’s home

(6:00 p.m.) –The storm from last night led into the early hours of this morning causing over 12,000 homes in the Arklamiss to lose power. However this woman lost more than just electricity.

Merlyn Profit was awakened by a crash and a small branch hitting her head. Within in seconds, a whole tree fell into her house.

“I said wow, almost dead but God is great, nothing happened to me,” said Merlyn Profit, renter.



This tree was believed to have been rotten and very weak. Because of it’s height, Mrs. Profit knew if it fell it would cause damage.

“That tree was rotten for a long time and Mr. was suppose to come and cut it,” said Profit.

The community is saying this all could have been avoided . “It’s sad because the property owner has been asked twice by her to cut the tree before it falls and also my brother has called and talked to him in person,” said Cece Aymond, neighbor.



About a year before this accident, another tree in Profit’s yard fell on the neighbor’s house. They say it’s the same story, asked to have it cut and no one did anything about it.



“It’s just seems like we can’t get nothing done down here, seems like no one will come down here on the south side. People across town ain’t no better then we are, I mean we’re all people, we are all the same,” said Aymond.



Neighbors have been on and off her property trying to help as much as possible.

“She has no one, she is from Trinidad, she has absolutely no family here, she has no one to turn to, everything in her house is completely demolished,” said Aymond.



They plan on making calls to local churches and other non-profit groups to find additional help for food, clothes, kitchen wear, and household items. Mrs. Profit says her landlord has offered her a new place, However as of this morning, the new price and the damage from the storm had not been discussed.



——————————————————————————————————–

According to Entergy’s outage map, over 12,000 customers are without power this morning due to the overnight storms that blew through the Arklamiss Sunday night into Monday.

Just under 8,000 of the outages are in northern Louisiana, and just over 4,400 of the outages are in southern Arkansas.

As of 10 a.m. on June 24, 2019, here is the outage breakdown for Entergy customers by parish in Louisiana and county in Arkansas:

Union County: 2974

Tensas Parish: 2846

Ouachita Parish: 2011

Jackson Parish: 1704

Winn Parish: 1459

Concordia Parish: 1453

Caldwell Parish: 1311

Madison Parish: 886

LaSalle Parish: 814

Ouachita County: 802

Union Parish: 637

Richland Parish: 282

Lincoln Parish: 216

Franklin Parish: 183

East Carroll Parish: 163

Morehouse Parish: 101

Catahoula Parish: 36

NBC 10 has a crew in the area, and we will have more details as we get them.