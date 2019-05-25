Our H.O.M.E: Celebrates Memorial Day honoring local Gold Star families

WEST MONROE, La. (5/24/19) — Memorial Day is a day we take to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Friday one local organization is honoring those brave men and women in our community who died in the line of duty.

It was all about renewing a promise to gold star families so that they knew there will always be a community that’s there for them no matter what.

The 5th Annual Memorial Day with Our H.O.M.E. kicked off at the West Monroe convention center. The ceremony featured music, song, and entertainment for the kids.

All this was done to honor our heroes that organizers say are the reasons we have the privilege of being Americans.

“Because of their loved ones, we get to continue to be Americans. That we don’t take for granted our republic, our democracy. That we don’t take for granted for a moment the freedom that we have; and because of their children, their loved ones that we get to continue to be Americans,” said Event Organizer R. Andrew Yarbrough.

This year, Our H.O.M.E. used local high schools to educate the community about what Gold Star families are; they’re encouraging everyone to get involved next year so that we never forget the importance of the sacrifice.

