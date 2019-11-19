Ouachita Parish woman killed while crossing the street

Swartz, La. (11/19/19)— A West Monroe woman was killed yesterday as a result of being struck by a vehicle.

At approximately 6 P.M. on November 18, Louisiana State Police responded to a crash on LA Highway 139, near Music Road.

According to LSP, 33 year old Derrick Finister of Bastrop was driving a 2011 Kia SUV northbound on LA Highway 139.

The pedestrian, later identified as 60 year old Zelma Kinser, was crossing the highway when she was struck by the vehicle.

Kinser was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained from Finister and will be submitted for analysis.

