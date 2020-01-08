Ouachita Parish still searching for man, missing since 2015

This missing person investigation is still open from 2015 as Chad Taylor has not been located.

Ouachita Sheriff’s Investigators are attempting to locate a missing person from Ouachita Parish.

Chad Mandel Taylor, age 44, was last seen at his residence of 619 Brown Street in West Monroe on July 21st, 2015.

He apparently left the residence on that date but mode and direction of travel are unknown at this time. He has not been seen nor heard from since.

Mr. Taylor is described as a white male, 5’-10” tall, 200 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel colored eyes.

He has worked in the Shreveport area in the past and has been known to stay in Motel 6 and Super 8 motels.

Anyone with any information concerning the whereabouts of Chad Taylor is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division at 318-329-1200.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.