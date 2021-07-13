Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office mourns the loss of Retired Lieutenant

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Retired Lieutenant James Carter.
According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Facebook page, Lieutenant Carter passed away on July 7, 2021.
He began his career at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in 1981 in Corrections, where he served until he retired in 2000 after serving 19.5 years. Those who worked with Lt. Carter remember him as a good friend and dedicated deputy, committed to his service to the residents of Ouachita Parish.
Funeral services will be Saturday, July 17th at Miller Funeral Home in Monroe at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be Friday, July 16th, at the funeral home from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M.
Sheriff Jay Russell and the deputies asks the public to please remember his family and fellow deputies in your prayers during this time of mourning.