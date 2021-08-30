Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office investigates shooting that leaves one dead

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a shooting on Patrick’s Cove in West Monroe.
According to deputies they were called to the scene just after 4:00 p.m. on Monday, August 30, 2021. Deputies say when they arrived on scene they found the victim dead in the home.
Deputies tell us they are not releasing the name of the victim at this time, and the investigation is still ongoing.
Deputies say they have no further details to release at this time, but we will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.