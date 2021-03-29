Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office warns of a scam involving someone claiming to be a deputy

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a scam that involves the impersonation of a deputy.

According to deputies, several Ouachita Parish residents have received a phone call from someone claiming to be Deputy Timothy Watts or Deputy Edna Shepard, from “Owacheetah” (mispronounced Ouachita) Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the caller tells the victims they owe money to the sheriff’s office. Warning the victim they must purchase a Green Dot or other gift card to pay the fine and avoid being arrested. Deputies say the scammers have also spoofed the main number, 318-329-1200 to make it look like an official call.

Investigators say this is a common SCAM. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office does not solicit fine payments in this manner.

Deputies say no legitimate company or agency will ask you to pay immediately by cash card or with credit card information. Do not follow the instructions given nor ever give out your personal card information.

If you receive a call you suspect is a SCAM, contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency. You may also contact the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov/complaint.