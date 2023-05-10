OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office warns the public of a new scam where the caller impersonates a Police Officer or Deputy Sheriff and is now circulating the parish.

The scenario sounds like this: a person identifying themselves as an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy, Sgt. Jacob Greer, calls the potential victim, advising them there is a warrant out for their arrest or they owe a fine. To avoid arrest they must pay a cash amount by credit card or a Green Dot type cash card by phone.

This is not a new scam, it is a nationwide scam that circulates throughout the country periodically. The caller will identify as an officer with a local Law Enforcement agency in that area and then will proceed to say there is a warrant issued or a fine due from the person answering the call.

The phone number on the person’s phone will be a spoofed local number, usually the number of the agency the caller claims to represent. This is the case for Ouachita Parish, the Sheriff’s Office’s main number, 318-39-1200, was shown on the caller ID.

While most people are aware of this and other types of scams, it is important never to give out personal credit information or agree to a cash card purchase should you receive a call of this nature.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office does not contact residents by phone telling them they can pay off a warrant or fine in this manner. No legitimate law enforcement agency does.

Should you receive a scam call or one you suspect is a scam, report it to your local Law Enforcement agency.