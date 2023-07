OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from the public in locating this suspect of interest in a recent theft of credit and debit cards from the purses of two employees at a local hospital.

Several purchases were made in Monroe, La. using the stolen cards. If you have information on the identity of the suspect, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 318-329-1200.