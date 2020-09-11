Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 13-year-old

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — Investigator’s with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

According to OPSO, 13-year-old Jeremiah Burns was last seen during the night of Thursday, September 10, 2020, in the Harvester Drive area of Monroe.

Jeremiah was last seen wearing a button-up type shirt and dark pants. He is described as standing 5’4″ tall and weighing 120 lbs.

If you have seen Jeremiah or know where he may be, please call the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.