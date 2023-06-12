OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Ouachita Parish authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile 16-year-old Jeremy Woodard. According to authorities, Woodard is described as a black male who stands at five feet one inch and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, light gray sweats pants, and multi-colored tennis shoes.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

He also had a blue Nike hoody tied around his waist and was carrying a clear book bag. Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Jeremy Woodard is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.