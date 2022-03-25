OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— Bodycam use by law enforcement across the nation continues to grow. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have completed its testing and review of body cameras for use by its deputies.

OPSO examined several camera options and also conducted beta testing to confirm the best technology was chosen to fit their needs. According to a press release, the system chosen is the Motorola/Watch Guard V300 which is a body-worn camera and evidence management software.

OPSO says the system includes five years of service with unlimited cloud storage and a no-fault hardware warranty.

We studied this technology carefully by meeting with various vendors, reaching out to other agencies and beta testing these cameras in the field. We determined this vendor to be the one that best fit our needs and the needs of the community we serve. Chief Deputy Marc Mashaw

The cameras will also have a feature called “record after the fact”. This feature will allow them to recover video of an incident even if the deputy was not able to activate his camera in time.